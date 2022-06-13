The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 5.02am
Joe Root scored his 27th Test century against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, equal to Virat Kohli and Steve Smith (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Root scored his 27th Test century against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, equal to Virat Kohli and Steve Smith (Mike Egerton/PA)

England were indebted to both an established and a new hero as they launched an impressive fightback on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Andy Murray is keeping his fingers crossed that an injury he picked up in his final defeat by Matteo Berrettini at the Boss Open in Stuttgart will not affect the rest of his grass-court campaign.

Jonny Evans struck in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 Nations League draw at home to Cyprus as Windsor Park remembered former manager Billy Bingham, who died this week.

Sweden’s Linn Grant banked a cheque for £272,000 after her nine-shot victory in the Scandinavian Mixed at Halmstad Golf Club saw her become the first woman to win a DP World Tour event.

But South African Charl Schwartzel won the first event on the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series by one stroke and walked away with £3.8m at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.

Ollie Pope and Joe Root
Joe Root and Ollie Pope both scored centuries as England fought back in the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andy Murray
Britain’s Andy Murray is hoping an injury sustained in his Boss Open final in Stuttgart to Matteo Berrettini will not affect the rest of his grass-court campaign (Bernd Wei’brod/AP)
Northern Ireland and Cyprus players pay tribute to former manager Billy Bingham
Tributes were paid to former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham prior to their UEFA Nations League game at Windsor Park against Cyprus (Niall Carson/PA)
Saracens Ben Earl scores a try
Saracens completed an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership final after beating Harlequins 34-17 at the StoneX Stadium (Mark Pain/PA)
Charl Schwartzel
South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel won the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational series, banking a cheque for £3.8million at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
St Helens' James Roby
St Helens’ James Roby made a record-breaking 455th Super League appearance in his side’s win over Hull KR, overtaking the great Kevin Sinfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lewis Hamilton wipes his forehead
Lewis Hamilton could be forced to miss next weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix with back pain which left the British driver “praying” for Sunday’s race in Azerbaijan to end (Hamad Mohammed/AP)
Linn Grant
Sweden’s Linn Grant became the first woman to win a DP World Tour event with victory in the Scandinavian Mixed at Halmstad Golf Club in her homeland (Pontus Lundahl/AP)
Canadian Open Golf
Rory McIlroy successfully defended his RBC Canadian Open title after holding off the challenge of two-time major winner Justin Thomas and Tony Finau on a thrilling final day in Toronto (Nathan Denette/AP)
Phil Bennett Barbarians
Former Great Britain and Ireland, Wales and Barbarians fly-half Phil Bennett died at the age of 73 (PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier