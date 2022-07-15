Dundee United’s Calum Butcher joins Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United’s Calum Butcher joins Burton

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 4.59pm
Calum Butcher has signed for Burton (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Calum Butcher has signed for Burton (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Calum Butcher has secured his departure from Dundee United by re-joining Burton Albion.

The midfielder effectively left Tannadice before the end of last season because of what United termed a “private matter”.

His last game was on March 19 and he was not part of pre-season training, but he still had a year left on his United contract.

The 31-year-old has now moved from United to Burton for a second time, and under the same manager, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The former Millwall player, who helped Burton to promotion from League Two in 2016 in the only season of his first spell, made 75 appearances for United over the past three years.

Butcher said on the League One club’s website: “It’s brilliant, I’m really happy to be here. It’s great to see some familiar faces. Working under the gaffer before, I know what he’s about and we had a discussion, and it just felt right.

“This worked out really well for me. When you move to a new club you want to hit the ground running and this allows me to do that.”

United said: “We wish Calum all the best for the future.”

