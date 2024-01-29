The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool reached the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-2 win over Norwich in their first game since manager Jurgen Klopp announced he will leave at the end of the season.
Manchester United survived a scare against League Two Newport to also advance, while non-league Maidstone pulled off the shock of the round with a 2-1 win at Ipswich.
Away from football, England’s cricketers pulled off a remarkable victory in the first Test against India, while the Kansas City Chiefs reached Super Bowl LVIII with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action