The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
A food van with tributes to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
A food van with tributes to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool reached the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-2 win over Norwich in their first game since manager Jurgen Klopp announced he will leave at the end of the season.

Manchester United survived a scare against League Two Newport to also advance, while non-league Maidstone pulled off the shock of the round with a 2-1 win at Ipswich.

Away from football, England’s cricketers pulled off a remarkable victory in the first Test against India, while the Kansas City Chiefs reached Super Bowl LVIII with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal in their FA Cup win over Norwich at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sam Corne
Maidstone midfielder Sam Corne celebrates with the fans after his side’s shock FA Cup win at Ipswich (Joe Giddens/PA)
West Bromwich Albion
Police officers remove a fan who received a cut to his head during clashes in the stands during the FA Cup fourth-round match at The Hawthorns (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Antony
Manchester United winger Antony celebrates restoring his side’s lead after League Two Newport threatened an upset at Rodney Parade (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes
Captain Ben Stokes, centre, runs out Ravindra Jadeja as England claimed a shock victory over India in the first Test in Hyderabad (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)
Jannik Sinner
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open (Mark Baker/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup the day after her win over Zheng Qinwen in the women’s singles final at the Australian Open (Mark Baker/AP)
Matthieu Pavon
Matthieu Pavon celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Farmers Insurance Open (Gregory Bull/AP)
England v Australia
England’s Helen Housby, right, and Australia’s Courtney Bruce during the final of the 2024 Vitality Netball Nations Cup at the First Direct Arena, Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shamar Joseph
West Indies paceman Shamar Joseph, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Australia batter Travis Head on the fourth day of the second Test in Brisbane (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens (Julio Cortez/AP)