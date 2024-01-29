Unai Emery eager to keep ‘very important’ Jacob Ramsey at Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists he wants to keep hold of “very important” Jacob Ramsey amid speculation over the midfielder’s future.

It has been reported that Villa need to sell before strengthening their squad due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Ramsey, 22, who has been linked with Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and remains doubtful for Tuesday night’s home league game against Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

Unai Emery joined the media this afternoon ahead of our return to @PremierLeague action tomorrow. 🗣️ "It’s a very exciting match, [we want] to feel comfortable on the pitch and transmit our full energy to the supporters." pic.twitter.com/4O13769Wt8 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 29, 2024

Emery told a press conference: “Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up in the academy and his progression is getting better.

“His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us. Of course, there are movements (speculation) around him.

“Maybe there are teams involved in the possibility to sign him because he has a big, big potential at Villa and in England. I want to keep him here, 100 per cent.”

Villa have also been reported to have had a third bid for 21-year-old Middlesbrough striker Morgan Rogers rejected and Emery said: “The club is working hard so some players can leave, then if we can we can add potentially.”

Emery’s side are riding high in fourth place having earned their best-ever points return after 21 Premier League matches, but have won only one of their last four.

They were thumped 5-1 at Newcastle in their opening league game of the season when defender Tyrone Mings sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which has ruled him out since.

“It was tough,” Emery said. “Not only the result, but we can remember the moment Tyrone got injured and that was difficult.

“We analysed, we worked and are trying to improve. We will respect them like they deserve – and we are ready.”

Villa were thrashed by Newcastle on the opening day of the season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Villa’ last three fixtures have been on the road and they return to action at Villa Park, where they have dropped only two points in 10 games this season, for the first time since the end of December.

Emery added: “We are excited. The last match we played here was one month ago so my motivation is very high.”

The Spaniard confirmed Pau Torres (ankle), Lucas Digne (thigh) and Jhon Duran (hamstring) are still out, while Mings and Emi Buendia (knee) remain long-term absentees.