They bring a lot of energy – Wales’ Ryan Elias hails impact of ‘sharp’ new boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

They bring a lot of energy – Wales’ Ryan Elias hails impact of ‘sharp’ new boys

By Press Association
Ryan Elias has been impressed by Wales’ Six Nations newcomers (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ryan Elias has been impressed by Wales’ Six Nations newcomers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ryan Elias has praised Wales’ Six Nations newcomers and their impact on a squad preparing for Saturday’s tournament opener against Scotland in Cardiff.

Head coach Warren Gatland’s 34-strong group contains just 18 players who were involved in a World Cup campaign that ended only last autumn.

The list of absentees reads like a Welsh rugby who’s who, headlined by players such as Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Anscombe, Tomas Francis, Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and Taulupe Faletau.

Dafydd Jenkins
Dafydd Jenkins (centre) will captain Wales in the Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

Wales have a new skipper – their youngest since 1968 – in 21-year-old Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins, while Cardiff quartet Cam Winnett, Evan Lloyd, Alex Mann and Mackenzie Martin are among five uncapped players.

It represents a considerable reset on the World Cup road to Australia 2027, but experienced campaigner Elias has been enthused by preparations for Scotland’s Principality Stadium visit.

“There are a lot of young, new faces and they bring a lot of energy to the sessions. They want to learn,” Wales hooker Elias said.

“To be honest with you, it was a bit odd in the first day or two.

“You are so used to seeing the old boys and experienced heads that have been there for years. I remember watching them growing up, people like Dan Biggar, who have been stalwarts for the country.

“Other boys get the chance to – and have to – step up. It is very competitive in training.

“There is a competitive and physical edge. These young lads are sharp, so you have to be on the ball.

“People might not be giving us much of a chance because there have been so many changes, but we are just concentrating on ourselves to put a performance in we can be proud of.”

Wales face successive trips to Twickenham and Dublin after hosting Scotland, which underlines the importance of a first game where recent history strongly favours Warren Gatland’s team.

Scotland have suffered 11 successive defeats in Cardiff, comprising nine Six Nations encounters, a World Cup warm-up game and an autumn Test.

And if Wales can continue that trend it would make an immediate statement not only to their rivals, but also the bookmakers predicting a fifth-place finish with only Italy below them.

Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said: “We always believe we can prove ourselves.

“I think most people have written us off already, there is no doubting that. It is not something we tend to worry about.

“It is momentum isn’t it, the Six Nations? I always say with us that we generally get better as the tournament goes on, so the first two games are always massive for us.

“There are quite a few new players involved in this group, and it will be the first time for them in terms of experiencing a Six Nations game.

“It is a settled Scotland side and I am sure they will be fancying their chances, but we’ve just got to focus on ourselves.”