Barry Robson will bounce back from Aberdeen dismissal – Derek McInnes

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes expects Barry Robson to “bounce back” after being dismissed as Aberdeen boss.

The 45-year-old has departed the Granite City club along with his coaching staff following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee at Pittodrie.

Robson, initially installed as caretaker boss last January, led the Dons to a third-placed finish last season and qualification for the Europa Conference League, and took them to the Viaplay Cup final this season only to lose to Rangers.

However, he managed only one win in his last five league games in charge which leaves the Dons eighth in the cinch Premiership table.

Former Aberdeen manager McInnes, who signed former midfielder Robson for Aberdeen and subsequently appointed him to his coaching staff, said: “Disappointed as always.

“I think Barry earned the right for the job, during his time as caretaker when Aberdeen were searching for a manager.

“With the more results Barry got, I don’t think anyone was too surprised he got the job.

“He did well last season, he has had to contend with a lot this season, none more so than when the heat comes on and the results aren’t what is expected.

“He had to deal with that so it is extremely disappointing for Barry, he’s a pal and I speak to him regularly. Just prior to this time last year he was an Under-18s manager.

“But he has managed to gain a lot of experience as a first-team manager, he has managed in a cup final, managed in Europe, so he has gained a lot from it.

“My initial thoughts are for Barry and hopefully he will take the good from the experience and move on to his next opportunity when it comes along.

“He has so many good qualities and he will bounce back.”