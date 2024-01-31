Danny Cipriani confirms his retirement from rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Cipriani confirms his retirement from rugby

By Press Association
Danny Cipriani has announced his retirement from professional rugby (David Davies/PA)
Danny Cipriani has retired from professional rugby and declared it a “sobering but also freeing moment”.

The 16-times capped England outside-half had not played since 2022 and was “semi-retired”.

But the 36-year-old has now officially called time on a colourful career that included two spells at Wasps as well as stints at Melbourne Rebels, Sale, Gloucester and Bath.

“Even though I’ve been semi-retired. This is my official announcement,” Cipriani wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I haven’t played for a while, but in my mind I left it open.

“Messaging my agent as I sit outside Costa, I realised I don’t want to play again. Sobering but also freeing moment.”

Cipriani made his England debut in 2008 with his last appearance coming against South Africa in 2018.

Rugby Union – RBS 6 Nations Championship 2008 – England v Ireland – Twickenham
Danny Cipriani made his England debut in the 2008 Six Nations Championship (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was no disputing Cipriani’s natural talent but off-pitch problems were a common theme of his career.

“Thank you to all the coaches I’ve had, taken lots away from each one of you,” Cipriani wrote.

“All the staff at every club who are always the greatest mix of personalities, thank you for often being the heartbeat of the club.

“To the supporters who turned up and wore their heart on their sleeves, thank you for showing love throughout my career, special memories from all the fans of each team I played at.

Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers – Gallagher Premiership – Recreation Ground
Danny Cipriani (right) during the closing chapter of his rugby career at Bath (Jacob King/PA)

“To all my team mates I played with, man I loved it, I know sometimes I could be relentless, we did have some fun out there though.

“Learnt so much throughout my career and when I reflect, I’m grateful for every moment.

“Anyway, from a semi-retired now officially retired ex rugby player. I couldn’t be more excited for right now, and what’s in store in the future!”