Armando Broja wanted by Fulham as clubs scramble for deadline-day deals

By Press Association
Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been linked with a deadline-day move to West London neighbours Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been linked with a deadline-day move to West London neighbours Fulham

Fulham could push a deadline-day loan bid through for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Albania striker was among the Chelsea substitutes as Mauricio Pochettino’s side were beaten 4-1 at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Broja did not get on the pitch and Fulham boss Marco Silva is keen to bolster his forward options with Raul Jimenez’s hamstring injury leaving them light in attack.

Fulham v Everton – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Fulham manager Marco Silva is in the hunt for a striker after Raul Jimenez suffered a hamstring injury

Aston Villa, West Ham and Wolves have also been linked with Broja this month, but Fulham now appear Broja’s most likely destination should he leave Stamford Bridge for now.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Tottenham throughout January, but Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou suggested on Tuesday it would be “unlikely” to see any more signings.

Aston Villa are expected to land Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers in a deal worth £16million.

Boss Unai Emery is also keen to keep hold of Jacob Ramsey, who has been linked with Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Newcastle were also linked with Ramsey, but Eddie Howe insisted on Monday that the Magpies had made no approach for the 22-year-old.

Morgan Rogers file photo
Aston Villa are expected to complete the signing of Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers on Thursday

Howe added he is determined to keep his squad “intact” amid speculation over the futures of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron throughout the window.

Manchester United, in action at Wolves on Thursday, are not expected to make any late signings in the window.

But Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri did leave on Wednesday night, joining Granada on loan for the rest of the season.

Pellistri, 22, has made 14 appearances for United this term and returns to Spain having had two previous loan spells at Alaves.

Nottingham Forest have brought in United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna on loan until the end of the season.

Reyna, 21, is the first Forest signing for boss Nuno Espirito Santo as the club bid to secure their Premier League survival.

Fellow strugglers Sheffield United could also be active with boss Chris Wilder admitting the club will be working “frantically” to improve their squad before the window closes.

Crystal Palace could be one of the biggest spenders on Thursday with Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton close to swapping Lancashire for South London.

Palace have reportedly agreed a fee of £18million plus £4m for Wharton, who could sign a five-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Dagenham & Redbridge v West Ham United – Pre Season Friendly – Chigwell Construction Stadium
West Ham's Said Benrahma has been linked with a deadline-day loan move to Lyon in France

West Ham could lose Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals on deadline day.

Lyon are keen on Algeria forward Benrahma with Real Betis in pursuit of Fornals.

Hammers boss David Moyes said: “At the moment they are both at the club and there’s no change.”

Burnley expect to complete a permanent move for France U21 centre-back Maxime Esteve.

A deal in the region of £12million (€14m) has been reportedly agreed with with Montpellier.