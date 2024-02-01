Hibs complete deadline day moves for defenders Nectarios Triantis and Owen Bevan

Hibernian signed two 20-year-old centre-backs on loan as the winter transfer window entered its final evening with their new relationship with Bournemouth quickly bearing fruit.

Hibs landed Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland and Owen Bevan from Bournemouth until the end of the season.

Australia Under-23 international Triantis was a regular under Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery during Central Coast Mariners’ A-League title-winning season before making three appearances for Sunderland this term.

Wales Under-21 international Bevan has played in the Premier League for the Cherries and spent time on loan with Cheltenham this season. Hibs this week received approval from the Scottish Football Association to progress with an investment in the club from Bournemouth’s owners.

Adam Idah is set to join Celtic (Richard Sellers/PA)

Dundee, Livingston and St Johnstone have also made additions but more business is expected at Celtic and Rangers, among others.

Celtic are set to wrap up the loan signing of Norwich and Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah, who has scored seven goals this season, after the 22-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Several players could be on their way out of Celtic Park with David Turnbull and Mikey Johnston tipped to join Cardiff and West Brom respectively, and James Forrest linked with an exit.

But Gustaf Lagerbielke’s proposed loan move to Italian side Lecce could be scuppered amid reports of further injury concerns over his fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Ridvan Yilmaz is in demand (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers are expected to complete the signing of 20-year-old Colombia winger Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens with an option to buy after he arrived in Glasgow.

The Light Blues look to have been thwarted in their bid to land Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense, with loan club APOEL Nicosia reportedly intent on keeping him until the end of the campaign.

However, uncertainty remains over the future of Gers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, with Galatasaray said to be preparing an offer.

Reports from Italy also claimed Hellas Verona were set to launch a bid to sign striker Cyriel Dessers.

McCracken returns to The Dee! Dundee Football Club are excited to announce that goalkeeper, Jon McCracken has returned to the club for the remainder of the season from Norwich City, subject to international clearance. https://t.co/xNu6LAJb6h#thedee pic.twitter.com/4uceRfOq4N — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 1, 2024

Dundee re-signed Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken on loan. McCracken’s return to Dens Park came following an initial loan deal being terminated in August after he lost his place to Trevor Carson.

The 23-year-old went on to join Accrington on an emergency loan and played 13 times and now cannot play for anyone else this season other than Dundee.

With Carson missing some games recently through injury, manager Tony Docherty told his club’s website: “It is important for me to have strong competition in every position for the last part of the season and I want that with our goalkeepers and bringing Jon in gives us a real level of competition.”

✍🏻 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 Livingston FC is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder David Carson from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, subject to SFA approval. Welcome to West Lothian, David! 🦁 🖥️ https://t.co/5dNpJJzhd2 pic.twitter.com/aHQbELff2T — Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) February 1, 2024

Livingston have signed midfielder David Carson on an 18-month deal after the 28-year-old made more than 160 appearances for Inverness.

Kevin van Veen looks set to return to Scotland on a loan deal but it will not be at Motherwell. Assistant manager Stephen Frail gave fans fresh hope there might be a loan return for the Groningen striker on Thursday morning but it is understood only Kilmarnock and St Mirren are willing to meet the Dutch club’s wage demands.

Reports from the Netherlands claim Van Veen is now bound for Killie.

Aberdeen are said to have failed in an effort to re-sign Mattie Pollock on loan from Watford, while Hearts are hoping to hold on to Lawrence Shankland after signing Scott Fraser on loan from Charlton.

🤝 Welcome to Queen’s Park, Danny Wilson. https://t.co/IqpiU9sj3Y — Queen's Park FC (@queensparkfc) February 1, 2024

St Johnstone announced the signing of striker Adama Sidibeh for an undisclosed fee from Northern Premier League club Warrington Rylands. The 25-year-old has signed until May 2026.

Ross County are hoping to add least one more player and possibly two.

Outside of the top flight, Queen’s Park head coach Callum Davidson believes he has pulled off “a bit of a coup” by signing 32-year-old former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland defender Danny Wilson from Colorado Rapids.

Lowland League side Albion Rovers sold striker Joe Bevan to Premier League Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The 19-year-old scored 15 goals for Rovers after joining from Camelon 12 months ago.