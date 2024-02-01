Melissa Phillips sacked by Brighton after less than a year as manager

Brighton have sacked head coach Melissa Phillips after a little under 10 months in the role.

Phillips signed a two-year deal upon joining the south coast club last April and helped them avoid relegation from the Women’s Super League in her first few months in charge.

But despite a decent outlay in the summer, which included the signings of Maria Thorisdottir, Vicky Losada and Pauline Bremer, results have not been what the Brighton hierarchy anticipated this term.

Melissa Phillips has left her position as women's head coach with immediate effect. Mikey Harris, supported by Owen Fisher, will take interim charge for the foreseeable future, supported by the current women’s first-team technical staff. — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) February 1, 2024

The Seagulls sit 10th in the table with just one win in their last six games in the English top-flight so Mikey Harris, supported by Owen Fisher, has been put in interim charge for the foreseeable future.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “This is not a decision which has been taken lightly, but we feel it is vital for the progress we want to see in the Women’s Super League.

“We have invested heavily in the women’s squad and infrastructure going into this season, and results and performances have not been at the level we had expected, given that investment.”

Phillips, who had a two-and-a-half-year stint at London City Lionesses prior to managing Brighton, had overseen a win at Manchester City just two months ago while the club were six points clear of the drop.

Women’s managing director Zoe Johnson added: “The immediate priority is upcoming WSL, Conti Cup and FA Cup matches against Manchester United this Sunday, and Aston Villa and Wolves the following week; while also beginning the search for a permanent head coach.”