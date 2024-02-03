Matt Taylor praises Bristol Rovers’ ‘honest performance’ in win at Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Taylor praises Bristol Rovers’ ‘honest performance’ in win at Exeter

By Press Association
Matt Taylor saw his Bristol Rovers side beat former employers Exeter (Will Matthews/PA)
Matt Taylor enjoyed a triumphant return to former club Exeter and hailed a first clean sheet since his arrival as Bristol Rovers manager in December.

On-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder Brandon Aguilera marked his Rovers debut with the only goal of the game, a stunning strike from 20 yards that flew into the top corner, after just 15 minutes at St James Park.

“I really liked us first half, we had a few more chances and bar Chris (Martin)’s chance in the second half we had to weather a bit of a storm,” Taylor said. “As much as I am pleased with the three points, I am delighted we backed up the win from last weekend.

“That is the first clean sheet since I have been at the club and I have been begging for that as I know how important they are as we will create chances.

“It was an honest performance from start to finish. Not many times have I been able to select George Friend and James Wilson two games on the bounce.

“I want us to have more in our legs as the game progresses to take the pressure off us with the ball. We didn’t do that well enough in the second half but the first half was as good as I have seen us in a long time.

“Exeter have got some quality and beat us 10 days ago. That hurt, there is no hiding away from that fact.

“It was important we put those wrongs right today. Generally I am pleased where we are at.”

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell cut a frustrated figure at full-time.

He said: “It was a frustrating day and very disappointing. Obviously when you lose any game it’s disappointing.

“I thought we started really bright, we were on the front foot, we had energy, but we conceded that goal and we have to be better.

“We needed to keep doing what we were doing because we were dominating the game at that point, we were very comfortable and creating some opportunities without them being clear cut.

“We went away from the game plan a little bit, but after we got in at half-time and regrouped, we were better and created some chances, but it wasn’t to be as they didn’t go in.

“It was a frustrating day, we have been on a good run, but we have to take the positives from this game and the run we have been on and take that into Tuesday night.

“We made mistakes in the build-up to the goal and we have to be better. In fairness to them, it was a great strike, but we became too anxious in our play.

“We regrouped, we created chances – great chances – but we just couldn’t get back in the game, but we will regroup and go again on Tuesday night.”