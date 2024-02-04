Liverpool defended like a pub team in Arsenal defeat – Roy Keane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liverpool defended like a pub team in Arsenal defeat – Roy Keane

By Press Association
Virgil van Dijk made an error as Liverpool lost their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League (John Walton/PA)
Virgil van Dijk made an error as Liverpool lost their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Roy Keane compared Liverpool’s defending in their 3-1 loss to Arsenal to that of a “pub team” and believes neither side will beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Bukayo Saka’s opener was cancelled out by an own goal from Gabriel on the stroke of half-time, but Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a calamitous mix-up between Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk to make it 2-1 before Leandro Trossard added a late third for the hosts.

The result saw Arsenal close the gap on leaders Liverpool to just two points, with Manchester City five points off top spot with two games in hand.

Gabriel Martinelli (left) scores after Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk's mix-up
Gabriel Martinelli (left) scores after Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk’s mix-up (John Walton/PA)

“In terms of the intensity from the first whistle to the last from Liverpool, in possession and without, I can’t believe how bad they were,” former Manchester United captain and Sky Sports analyst Keane said.

“Again, credit to Arsenal, they turned up and were at it, but Liverpool defensively, the goals they gave away, like a pub team defending.

“Having watched the game live today, I know that Liverpool have had an off day and Arsenal are still nice on the eye, but I still couldn’t see these two teams finishing ahead of Man City. I just can’t.

“Obviously I’ve been proved wrong before, but you look where City are, with (Kevin) De Bruyne coming back, (Erling) Haaland’s available, I don’t see them two teams going right till the end.

“I think in terms of keeping up with Man City, I just can’t see it.”