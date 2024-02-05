The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk accepted responsibility for the blunder which gifted Arsenal their second goal (John Walton/PA)
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk accepted responsibility for the blunder which gifted Arsenal their second goal (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal closed to within two points of Liverpool with a 3-1 win over the Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium.

Scotland held on for a 27-26 victory over Wales in the Guinness Six Nations as England came from behind to win in Italy, while England’s cricketers face a record run chase to win the second Test against India.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (left) scores his side’s second goal after a calamitous error from Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk (John Walton/PA)
Matheus Cunha
Matheus Cunha completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot as Wolves beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho (centre) celebrates with birthday boy Rasmus Hojlund (left) and Kobbie Mainoo after scoring his side’s second goal in their 3-0 win over West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rio Dyer
Rio Dyer scores Wales’s second try of the game during their Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland in Cardiff, but the visitors held off their fightback (Joe Giddens/PA)
Srikar Bharat
India’s wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat collects a throw at the stamps as England’s Zak Crawley watches on during the third day of the second Test in Visakhapatnam (Manish Swarup/AP)
Alex Mitchell
England’s Alex Mitchell scores his side’s second try during their Guinness Six Nations victory in Italy (Adam Davy/PA)
Hawa Cissoko
West Ham’s Hawa Cissoko (left) and Arsenal’s Alessia Russo battle for the ball during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, London (Nigel French/PA)
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane (centre) was on target again in his side’s 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)
Dan Azeez
Dan Azeez (left) appears to slip and fall to the floor in his WBA light-heavyweight final eliminator defeat against Joshua Buatsi (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pebble Beach Golf
Fallen portable toilets at Pebble Beach, where the final round of the PGA event was postponed until Monday due to the weather (Ryan Sun/AP)