England to start Nations League campaign against Republic of Ireland in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England to start Nations League campaign against Republic of Ireland in Dublin

By Press Association
The Republic of Ireland and England face each other in their Nations League opener (Ben Stansall/PA)
The Republic of Ireland and England face each other in their Nations League opener (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Republic of Ireland and England will kick-off the next edition of the Nations League against each other in their first match competitive meeting since 1991.

The nations were drawn together in Paris on Thursday and UEFA has confirmed they will open Group B2 in Dublin on September 7.

England will host the return fixture on matchday six on November 17, with the pool completed by Finland and Greece.

These will be the first competitive fixtures between the Republic and England since a Euro 92 qualifier at Wembley. They have met in four friendlies since then, most recently in November 2020 at Wembley.

This will be England’s first taste of the Nations League’s second tier, having gone from winning bronze in 2019 at the inaugural edition to relegation in the most recent campaign.

Scotland have been promoted to the top tier this time around and have been drawn against Croatia, Portugal and Poland.

Steve Clarke’s men open Group A1 at home to Poland on September 5 and round it off away to the same opposition on November 18.

Wales welcome Turkey when they kick-off Group B4 on September 6, with Iceland and Montenegro completing their group.

Northern Ireland also start their campaign with a home fixture. Luxembourg are the visitors on September 5, with Bulgaria and Belarus completing Group C3.

Their away game against Belarus, scheduled for October 12, is set to be played at a neutral venue.

UEFA, in its Nations League draw press kit, said: “Based on decisions by the UEFA executive committee, Belarus and Ukraine organise their respective home matches on neutral ground until further notice.”