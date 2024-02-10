Boss Ged Brannan celebrates maiden home win as Morecambe beat Sutton

Ged Brannan claimed his first home win as Morecambe manager as an early Ged Garner goal gave them a 1-0 victory over bottom-club Sutton.

Garner scored his third goal in two matches in the fourth minute when he slid home Joel Senior’s excellent right-wing cross to give the Shrimps their first home victory since October.

Charlie Brown had a golden chance to double the advantage on 15 minutes when played in on goal by Joe Adams but Dean Bouzanis spread himself well to make the save.

Brown continued to look the Shrimps’ biggest threat and curled an effort inches wide from the edge of the box.

Morecambe thought they had a second after 57 minutes when Gwion Edwards slotted home Joe Adams’s lay-off but the goal was chalked off for offside.

Edwards then saw a shot well blocked by Joe Kizzi before Sutton created their first clear opening on 70 minutes when the ball fell nicely for Craig Eastmond in the box but the midfielder could only shoot horribly over.

Omari Patrick and Charlie Lakin tested Archie Mair from distance but the Shrimps held on for a confidence-boosting clean sheet.