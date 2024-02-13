Aaron Cosgrove leaves it late to fire Halifax to victory over Maidenhead

Substitute Aaron Cosgrove struck deep into stoppage time as Halifax left it late to secure a 2-1 Vanarama National League victory over Maidenhead.

The home side were ahead within seven minutes of kick-off when January signing Adan George held off his man to fire firmly past goalkeeper Craig Ross, scoring his first goal for the club.

George might have doubled his tally with 20 minutes gone, but this time Ross was able to repel his attempt and he was equal to the task once again when Jack Jenkins took aim five minutes later.

The visitors got themselves back into it with 12 minutes remaining when Tobi Sho-Silva levelled, and Ross kept his side in it with a fine late save from Kane Thompson-Summers.

However, the keeper’s efforts were to count for nothing as Cosgrave won it in the seventh minute of added time.