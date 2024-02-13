Joe Garner leaves it late to fire Oldham to victory over Boreham Wood

Joe Garner grabbed a late winner as Oldham kept pushing towards a Vanarama National League play-off place with a 2-1 victory over Boreham Wood.

The 35-year-old headed home in the 81st minute on only his second appearance as the Latics ended a run of two games without a win.

The mid-table visitors arrived at Boundary Park on the back of two wins in a row and grabbed the lead when Mo Sagaf finished off a 29th-minute counter-attack.

But Oldham replied just past the hour mark when Devarn Green squared to Mike Fondop who fired home from just inside the box.