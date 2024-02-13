Joe Garner leaves it late to fire Oldham to victory over Boreham Wood By Press Association February 13 2024, 10:14pm February 13 2024, 10:14pm Share Joe Garner leaves it late to fire Oldham to victory over Boreham Wood Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4894736/joe-garner-leaves-it-late-to-fire-oldham-to-victory-over-boreham-wood/ Copy Link Joe Garner’s late winner saw Oldham past Boreham Wood (Andrew Matthews/PA) Joe Garner grabbed a late winner as Oldham kept pushing towards a Vanarama National League play-off place with a 2-1 victory over Boreham Wood. The 35-year-old headed home in the 81st minute on only his second appearance as the Latics ended a run of two games without a win. The mid-table visitors arrived at Boundary Park on the back of two wins in a row and grabbed the lead when Mo Sagaf finished off a 29th-minute counter-attack. But Oldham replied just past the hour mark when Devarn Green squared to Mike Fondop who fired home from just inside the box.