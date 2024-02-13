Leyton Orient super-sub Ruel Sotiriou earns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comparison

Boss Richie Wellens likened Ruel Sotiriou to former Manchester United super-sub Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Leyton Orient’s thrilling 4-3 win over Northampton.

The Os had suffered their first defeat in nine matches against Barnsley on Saturday but immediately returned to winning ways in this absorbing encounter.

Wellens, back in the technical area after serving a three-match ban, watched Orient take the lead on three separate occasions through Ollie O’Neill, Shaq Forde and Sotiriou only for Marc Leonard, Kieron Bowie and Tyreece Simpson to cancel out each goal.

But the defining strike came from substitute Sotiriou, who took his league tally for the season into double figures with his second of the night and the winner deep into added time.

“I love Ruel Sotirou when he comes on as a sub and whilst he doesn’t like it, he really does remind me of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he comes off the bench,” said Wellens. “He smells areas and he’s a brilliant sub.

“It was a brilliant night and a brilliant performance – full of young, exciting, talented players, full of energy, and it would have been a travesty had we not won it.

“Northampton can be a threat as we saw but we dominated the game. We had 19 shots and they had three and every one of theirs went in.

“At times we ran Northampton ragged. Our rotations were fantastic. We got our full-backs to push on and they changed to a (midfield) diamond but we kept going and for me I thought we were really dominant throughout.

“We’ve played Northampton several times in my tenure and every game has been tough. For me their team is a symbol which represents their manager, Jon Brady. Loads of energy and never give up.”

Brady was frustrated after his side’s repeated fightbacks came to nothing.

“I’m more disappointed to concede the number of goals we did after we fought hard to come back the way we did. To come away with nothing is disappointing,” he said.

“We were really stretched today so to show the character and spirit the way we did and not give up and keep coming back was a really strong part of our game today but we needed to see it out.

“We have a lot of inconsistencies with injuries but it is what it is. To score three goals away from home and come away with nothing is really hard to take.

“I thought first half we looked jaded but second half we came out after just scoring before half-time but I expected us to close it out. I expect us to be better than that.

“We could have won 4-3 at the end and another occasion Mitch Pinnock scores and that breaks them, but unfortunately we were the ones today who felt that sucker punch.”