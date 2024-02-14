Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir for England’s third Test against India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir for England’s third Test against India

By Press Association
Mark Wood, pictured, has replaced Shoaib Bashir for England’s third Test against India (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)
Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir in England’s only change for the third Test against India starting in Rajkot on Thursday.

The England selectors have opted for Wood’s pace ahead of Bashir’s off-spin and the PA news agency understands Rehan Ahmed’s visa issue has now been resolved.

The teenage leg-spinner’s single-entrance visa expired the moment he left for England’s mid-series break in the United Arab Emirates and he was initially red-flagged upon the team’s return to India on Monday. He was granted an emergency two-day visa.

England go into the Test with the series level at 1-1 after the opening two Tests in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

It is the first time England have gone with two seamers so far this series with Wood and James Anderson available to skipper Ben Stokes in his 100th Test.

On bringing in Wood for Bashir, Stokes said: “Taking a bit of knowledge from the last Test match we played here, albeit a long time ago, it was a pretty true, flat wicket.

“Looking at it today, it looks a bit platey but I think it’s a good wicket.

“Bringing in an extra seamer this week is the option we’ve gone with because we think it’s going to give us the best chance of winning this week.”