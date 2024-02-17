York draw again as Ryan Fallowfield denies Dagenham By Press Association February 17 2024, 5:47pm February 17 2024, 5:47pm Share York draw again as Ryan Fallowfield denies Dagenham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4898208/york-draw-again-as-ryan-fallowfield-denies-dagenham/ Copy Link Ryan Fallowfield struck for York (Nick Potts/PA) Draw specialists York remain in a National League relegation battle after a 1-1 stalemate with Dagenham. Jake Hessenthaler gave the visitors to the LNER Community Stadium the lead by heading in an in-swinging corner in the 11th minute. York were level when Ryan Fallowfield poked in a cross from Danny Amos two minutes before half-time. But the Minstermen could not find a winner and a 14th draw of the season – the most in the division – left them three points above the bottom four.