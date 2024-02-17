Pete Wild says Barrow must not ‘start pointing fingers’ after Salford defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pete Wild says Barrow must not ‘start pointing fingers’ after Salford defeat

By Press Association
Barrow manager Pete Wild (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Barrow manager Pete Wild (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Pete Wild has called for togetherness after his Barrow side fell to a third defeat in a row with a 5-3 loss at Salford.

The promotion-chasing Bluebirds let a lead slip as the Ammies edged an entertaining eight-goal thriller.

“There’s loads of positives out of today,” said Wild, whose side are without a win in five away games.

“When you score three away from home – and probably should score six – and you don’t win, you’re frustrated.

“We’ve got to be better than that but when I look back at the game in the next couple days, I think I’ll see some real positives and that’s what I’ll dwell on.

“It’s a 46-game season; you’ll go through periods when you look solid and then you don’t, and unfortunately that’s us at the moment.

“We’re all trying ever so hard and you can’t fault their effort. We must make sure we don’t catastrophise the situation or start pointing fingers.

“You don’t become a bad team overnight and it’s been our first bad week of the season.

“There’s 13 games to go and the lads have been brilliant, and I’ve just got to make sure they continue to grind into the next two months.”

Callum Hendry handed the hosts an early lead with an impressive strike from range, but their advantage proved short-lived.

Barrow completed a quickfire turnaround with goals from Cole Stockton and Tyrell Warren either side of the interval.

A high-octane second half ensued with Salford regaining their lead thanks to a Conor McAleny leveller and Hendry’s second strike of the afternoon.

Matt Smith added a late double to clinch the home side’s victory.

Stockton completed his brace to add Barrow a mere consolation.

The result means Salford extend their unbeaten start to life under Karl Robinson to eight matches.

“Scoring goals and asking questions, it’s what we’re about,” said the Ammies boss.

“People will forget how big of a result that is; Barrow are a team who should go into the top four and for large parts, we’ve looked the better team.

“For me, that’s a tremendous testament to the players, how hard they work and how much they really want it.

“For as long as I’ve been doing this and watching football, the hardest-working teams generally win most matches and then your talent will overrun your opposition.

“At this football club, nobody is any bigger than anybody else; we all have a mutual responsibility for why the club is where it’s at.

“I now share that responsibility and no one person can make the difference; we need a stern and steely mindset together otherwise it’s pointless.

“We’re open, we’re aggressive, we’re creating an identity and every single day we’re becoming better and better together.”