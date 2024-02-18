Injury blow for England with Alex Mitchell missing Scotland showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injury blow for England with Alex Mitchell missing Scotland showdown

By Press Association
Alex Mitchell will miss out on the trip to Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s prospects of reclaiming the Calcutta Cup from Scotland have been dealt a blow after scrum-half Alex Mitchell was ruled out of the Murrayfield showdown with a knee problem.

The Rugby Football Union confirmed that Mitchell will miss the pivotal Guinness Six Nations round three game because of an injury that requires further investigation before a date for his return can be set.

Harry Randall has been named as the replacement in Steve Borthwick’s 36-man training squad with Danny Care and Ben Spencer competing to fill the void in the number nine jersey in Edinburgh.

Mitchell has established himself as England’s first choice scrum-half since forcing his way into the squad for last autumn’s World Cup despite being dropped early in the build-up campaign.

He started the semi-final defeat by South Africa and retained Borthwick’s approval for the victories over Italy and Wales that have opened the Six Nations.

In both matches he was given more license to play the running game that has seen him unpick defences for Northampton and possibly more than any other player he stood to benefit from England’s greater intent in attack.

While Borthwick will be drawing up a contingency plan at half-back with Marcus Smith continuing to be sidelined by calf damage, he is at least seen his midfield options increase.

Ollie Lawrence sat out the first two rounds of the Championship because of a hip injury but has been passed fit to resume full training this week.

Ollie Lawrence is available against Scotland
It places Fraser Dingwall’s ongoing presence at inside centre in doubt with Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi offering greater ball-carrying muscle, even if they are short of game time.

Lawrence has been missing since late January with an injury sustained on Bath duty while Tuilagi has been out since December because of a groin issue.

Dingwall has made a solid if unspectacular start to his Test career and Borthwick must decide whether to risk the superior game-breaking ability of his rivals against Scotland as they continue their way back to fitness.

Borthwick names his team on Thursday knowing England have lost their last three matches against Scotland, who start as favourites.