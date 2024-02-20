Falkirk pull further clear of the rest with home defeat of Montrose By Press Association February 20 2024, 9:49pm February 20 2024, 9:49pm Share Falkirk pull further clear of the rest with home defeat of Montrose Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4900800/falkirk-pull-further-clear-of-the-rest-with-home-defeat-of-montrose/ Copy Link Falkirk moved 14 points clear at the top of Scottish League One with a 3-0 win over Montrose (Jane Barlow/PA) Falkirk extended their lead at the top of cinch League One to 14 points with a 3-0 win over Montrose. The home side were gifted a fifth-minute lead when Matheus Machado attempted to clear a cross from Ethan Ross but could only divert the ball into his own net. Aidan Nesbitt doubled Falkirk’s lead in the 20th minute and Gary Oliver made absolutely certain of all three points with the third in the dying seconds. The defeat ended Montrose’s three-match winning run and leaves them fourth in the table.