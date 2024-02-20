Will Davies rescues point as York claim Oldham draw By Press Association February 20 2024, 10:36pm February 20 2024, 10:36pm Share Will Davies rescues point as York claim Oldham draw Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4900832/will-davies-rescues-point-as-york-claim-oldham-draw/ Copy Link York earned a point against Oldham (Simon Marper/PA) Will Davies rescued a much-needed point as York claimed a 1-1 National League draw with Oldham. The play-off chasing visitors opened the scoring when Mike Fondop struck after an hour following a period of pressure. But Davies levelled 10 minutes later to ensure the hosts took a point and dented Oldham’s play-off hopes. They Latics dropped down to seventh to sit just a point ahead of Altrincham.