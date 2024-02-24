Cardiff end winless home run with Championship victory over struggling Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cardiff end winless home run with Championship victory over struggling Stoke

By Press Association
Kion Etete handed Cardiff an early lead (Nick Potts/PA)
Kion Etete handed Cardiff an early lead (Nick Potts/PA)

Cardiff ended their six-game winless run at home with a 2-1 Championship victory over relegation-threatened Stoke.

The Bluebirds started well and took the lead in the fifth minute as Kion Etete headed the ball beyond Daniel Iversen.

Karlan Grant doubled Cardiff’s lead after 32 minutes before Bae Jun-ho’s first goal for Stoke in the 41st minute gave the visitors hope in south Wales.

But the Potters were unable to find an equaliser after a strong second-half showing as they lost for the sixth time in seven outings to drop into the bottom three.

Erol Bulut’s hosts went into the contest having failed to score in any of their previous four home matches.

But the Bluebirds made a dream start as returning captain Joe Ralls’ corner was headed home by Etete via a flick by Jordan Thompson.

It was the striker’s sixth goal of the campaign, but his first since late September and it set the tone for what was a positive start from the hosts, who then saw Rubin Colwill fire a tame shot at Iversen.

Steven Schumacher’s side settled after a sloppy start though and came within a whisker of levelling from their first attack.

Million Manhoef split the Cardiff defence to put Niall Ennis through on goal, although the forward dragged his shot inches wide.

That slip-up aside, Cardiff looked solid at the back and following a brief flat period, they doubled their lead.

Colwill battled to retain possession on the deck before Ralls threaded the ball through to Grant, whose effort went across Iversen and into the net.

It was a far cry from Cardiff’s recent blunt home showings and the away supporters would have feared the worst when Iversen scrambled to keep out a Nat Phillips header.

But they were handed a lifeline just before half-time after Perry Ng fouled Bae on the edge of his own box.

Ethan Horvath could only push Lewis Baker’s drilled free-kick into the path of Bae, who tapped home from close range.

Ralls had a shot blocked in the dying moments of the first half which ensured the contest remained finely poised ahead of the second.

Lynden Gooch and Josh Laurent replaced Junior Tchamadeu and Luke Cundle for the second 45 and the Potters set out to find an equaliser.

Ennis prodded an effort straight at Horvath before the United States goalkeeper denied the frontman from an acute angle moments later.

Baker then headed wide from Thompson’s cross as Stoke piled on the pressure.

The home side barely laid a glove on their opponents in the second half, with Perry Ng lashing a free-kick into the Stoke wall and Yakou Meite heading wide.

Stoke continued to push for a late leveller, but they slumped to a third-successive away defeat, while victory was Cardiff’s first in five showings.