Promise Omochere nets second-half equaliser as Fleetwood claim Exeter draw

Exeter and Fleetwood shared the spoils in a 1-1 League One draw at St James Park that did little to help either side in their battle to avoid relegation.

The hosts started well with Mo Eisa curling a shot just over the crossbar.

They took the lead after 24 minutes when a nice move down the left ended with Reece Cole cutting the ball back to Vince Harper to tap in for his first goal for the club.

The home side were in complete control with Fleetwood’s first effort at goal coming after 42 minutes, when Ben Heneghan headed over from close range.

Furious Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam made a quadruple change at the break and the Cod Army looked much better with Carl Johnston forcing Vili Sinisalo into a smart save.

Then Brendan Wiredu headed in from a corner, but the goal was disallowed for a foul on the Exeter goalkeeper.

Boson Lawal skied a good chance over the crossbar before Fleetwood grabbed an equaliser after 74 minutes when Promise Omochere was played in by Lawal and slotted the ball past Sinisalo.

Both sides had half-chances in the closing stages but lacked the quality to finish them off as the spoils were shared to leave the hosts 14th and Fleetwood second-bottom.