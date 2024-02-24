Promise Omochere nets second-half equaliser as Fleetwood claim Exeter draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Promise Omochere nets second-half equaliser as Fleetwood claim Exeter draw

By Press Association
Promise Omochere equalised for Fleetwood (Richard Sellers/PA)
Promise Omochere equalised for Fleetwood (Richard Sellers/PA)

Exeter and Fleetwood shared the spoils in a 1-1 League One draw at St James Park that did little to help either side in their battle to avoid relegation.

The hosts started well with Mo Eisa curling a shot just over the crossbar.

They took the lead after 24 minutes when a nice move down the left ended with Reece Cole cutting the ball back to Vince Harper to tap in for his first goal for the club.

The home side were in complete control with Fleetwood’s first effort at goal coming after 42 minutes, when Ben Heneghan headed over from close range.

Furious Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam made a quadruple change at the break and the Cod Army looked much better with Carl Johnston forcing Vili Sinisalo into a smart save.

Then Brendan Wiredu headed in from a corner, but the goal was disallowed for a foul on the Exeter goalkeeper.

Boson Lawal skied a good chance over the crossbar before Fleetwood grabbed an equaliser after 74 minutes when Promise Omochere was played in by Lawal and slotted the ball past Sinisalo.

Both sides had half-chances in the closing stages but lacked the quality to finish them off as the spoils were shared to leave the hosts 14th and Fleetwood second-bottom.