FC Halifax close in on play-off places with victory against Dagenham By Press Association February 24 2024, 5:28pm February 24 2024, 5:28pm Andrew Oluwabori's goal was enough for FC Halifax to win at Dagenham & Redbridge (Jane Barlow/PA) Andrew Oluwabori's second-half goal was enough to earn FC Halifax a 1-0 win at Dagenham and Redbridge and saw the Shaymen edge closer to the National League play-off places. The deciding goal came in the 56th minute as Oluwabori was able to take a couple of touches before hitting a fine strike into the top corner. It came after a first half of few chances, but did at least spark Dagenham into life. They went close to a late equaliser but Tom Eastman's header came back off a post before goalkeeper Sam Johnson denied him on the rebound.