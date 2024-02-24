Steve Morison ‘gutted’ as penalty miss sees Sutton drop points to Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Morison ‘gutted’ as penalty miss sees Sutton drop points to Colchester

By Press Association
Steve Morison’s Sutton remain at the foot of the table (David Davies/PA)
Sutton manager Steve Morison admitted he could not understand how his side had failed to beat Colchester following an entertaining 1-1 draw at the VBS Community Stadium.

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan fired the visitors into a welcome seventh-minute lead, but Charlie Lakin levelled for the home side just 11 minutes later with a cool finish.

Harry Smith then saw his 80th-minute penalty superbly saved by goalkeeper Owen Goodman, who made sure the visitors claimed a precious point on the road.

“I’m gutted to be standing here without the win,” said Morison.

“We’re desperate to get a win, the players are trying their hardest and leaving it all out there [on the pitch] for the football club.

“That’s all we can ask and I’m proud of what they put out there today. I’m just gutted we didn’t get the win.

“We had big enough chances and big enough moments in the game to win it, but I wish I had a different answer to why we didn’t.

“We had a clearance off the line and their keeper saved a penalty so, yeah, it’s just where we’re at the minute.

“We have to hold on to the fact that performances come first and hopefully the results will come.

“I wish I could put my finger on exactly why the ball isn’t going into the back of the net, but if you keep creating chances the old saying of ‘you need one to go in off your backside and it will start to run’, well hopefully that happens.

“The most frustrating thing is how poor the goal was we conceded. It was just so easy for them to score the goal. We’ve got to be better than that and we weren’t.

“But from that moment I thought we stuck to our task and we gave a good showing of ourselves. We had the big moments, but we just couldn’t quite get over the line.”

Colchester manager Danny Cowley admitted Sutton had proved tough opposition, saying: “I thought it was a really hard-fought game.

“Sutton United are a really awkward opponent, I’ve found them to be the most awkward team to play against since I joined the club.

“They played quickly with real purpose. They put balls into your box at every opportunity and really make you defend. You really have to stand up.

“The pitch is a challenge, but I think our goal showed that if you do connect passes you can have success and you can play some good football and score a good goal.

“They’ll be pleased with their goal of course, but from our point of view we’re disappointed.

“We always want to win, but you’ve got to respect your opponent. Sutton are a good side.”