Raith Rovers miss chance to go top after goalless draw with Morton

Raith Rovers missed the chance to move top of the cinch Championship following a goalless draw against Morton at Stark’s Park.

With Dundee United suffering a 2-0 home loss to Airdrie, Ian Murray’s side could have climbed to the summit outright but are instead behind the leaders on goal difference.

Morton, who extended their unbeaten run to 13 games, created the better of the chances, with Raith goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski denying Robbie Muirhead, Alan Power, Grant Gillespie and Cameron Blues.

Jack Baird also twice headed wide for the visitors, while Sam Stanton had Raith’s only shot on target, his first-half effort being saved by Morton keeper Ryan Mullen.