Dundee United stay top despite defeat to Airdrieonians

Dundee United suffered a stutter in their push for the cinch Championship title as Jim Goodwin’s men were beaten 2-0 by Airdrieonians at Tannadice Park.

After the Tangerines went close to taking the lead in the first half, with Glenn Middleton’s free-kick hitting the bar, they fell behind in the 59th minute when Gabby McGill headed in a Charlie Telfer cross.

Rhys McCabe’s side then wrapped things up via a Josh O’Connor finish in the fourth minute of time added on at the end.

Dundee United remain top of the table but on goal difference alone, with second-placed Raith joining them on 51 points after drawing 0-0 at home to Morton.