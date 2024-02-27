Salford boss Karl Robinson demands winning mentality after draw with Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Salford boss Karl Robinson demands winning mentality after draw with Colchester

By Press Association
Karl Robinson wants a winning mentality from his Salford squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Karl Robinson wants a winning mentality from his Salford squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Karl Robinson has told his Salford players to have a winning mentality if they want to remain at the club after they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Colchester.

The Ammies looked on course for a fifth victory in nine games thanks to Matt Smith’s first-half opener – his 22nd goal of the season.

However, a battling Colchester side snatched a point thanks to young substitute Bradley Ihionven’s late strike.

Salford, whose eight-match unbeaten start under new boss Robinson came to an end at the weekend, could not source a late winner, despite their best efforts.

“We’re here to win and these players are paid to win,” Robinson said when asked about his side’s aim for the season.

“They’re professional athletes and that’s my mentality. If they don’t believe in that, then they can go.

“Tonight, it’s probably a fair result, but we were nowhere near our best. It was an under-par performance with stupid actions.

“When you look at how fragmented we were with the amount of players we’ve had out, I can’t be too disappointed.

“But I’m not in the industry to draw games so there’s so many elements of our game that could’ve been better.

“The players in the dressing room are down because they know they’ve underperformed and missed another opportunity to get three points.

“It was a real fight to put a team on that pitch; they competed, but we’ve not seen the quality or fluidity that we’ve seen from a Salford City team.”

Meanwhile, Colchester continued their mini-revival under new boss Danny Cowley.

The U’s, who sit five points above the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone, have now lost only one of eight games since their change in the dugout.

“There’s no point me worrying about other teams because I can’t control their destinies, but I can only control ours,” said Cowley.

“I’ll put all my energy and my efforts into helping the team; they needed lifting at half-time and we have to fight in those moments.

“We didn’t deserve to go in 1-0 down, but we did, and you have to then respond. And certainly in the latter part of the game, we did that.

“Credit to the players, but we just couldn’t win it. After two tough away games and on two difficult pitches, we take the points and move on.

“We’re trying to win every game because that’s our mentality. We’ve now only had one loss in eight, so we are becoming a really competitive team.

“But we’re working really hard to try and turn these draws into wins.

“It’s just about us; we’re trying to get to 50 points as that will be enough for us to retain our status.”