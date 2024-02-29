Cristiano Ronaldo handed one-match ban by Saudi FA for ‘inciting fans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo handed one-match ban by Saudi FA for ‘inciting fans’

By Press Association
Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for one game for gesturing to supporters in Saudi Arabia (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for one game for gesturing to supporters in Saudi Arabia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo will serve a one-game suspension on Thursday after the Saudi Arabian Football Federation disciplined its star player for an offensive gesture at opposition fans.

Ronaldo is set to miss Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al Hazm after the country’s governing body took a hard-line approach to the Portuguese forward’s conduct during a 3-2 win over Al Shabab.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had reportedly been subjected to persistent chants of ‘Messi’, in reference to his long-time La Liga rival, when he marked Al Nassr’s victory by cupping his ear and thrusting his hand towards his pelvis.

The moment did not appear in a live broadcast, but caught the attention of the SAFF after appearing via mobile phone footage on social media.

A spokesperson told PA news agency: “The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has issued a one-match ban to Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a 10,000 Saudi Riyal fine to SAFF and 20,000 SAR fine payable to the opposition club Al Shabab FC for ‘provoking fans’ or ‘inciting fans’ as per Article 57 of the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.”

The total monetary cost to the 39-year-old comes to less than £6,500, who is said to be earning more than £170million per year.

Local outlet Al-Riyadiya reported that Ronaldo had sought to explain his actions, citing a written statement which said: “I respect all clubs. The joy after the shot expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe.”