Tottenham forward Richarlison could be out for a month with knee injury

By Press Association
Tottenham forward Richarlison is set for a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tottenham have been dealt a fresh injury blow with Richarlison ruled out for up to four weeks with a knee injury.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been without several players this season for prolonged periods, but appeared to have an almost fully-fit squad to pick from when Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min returned from international duty last month.

However, Richarlison sustained a knee issue in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves a fortnight ago, while Pedro Porro (muscle) remains out to join Fraser Forster (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Manor Solomon (knee) on the treatment table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace.

“Destiny (Udogie) has trained but Pedro is probably another week away,” Postecoglou revealed.

Richarlison could be out for about a month
“We do have a couple of (other) injuries. Richarlison is out for three to four weeks. He picked up a knee injury in the last game so he will be out for a little while.

“Richy is disappointed because he’s been a key contributor but again it is kind of how our season has gone. We get one back and lose another.

“With Sess, it is a tough one because through no fault of his own, he has worked hard to come back and it is always more challenging when it happens as a series of events.

“He hasn’t really had any reward for the hard work he has put in, in terms of his rehab, to at least get out there and play, to do what he loves, to show people his ability. It is a tough one for him but he’ll get all the support he needs.

“He has had his surgery now and is still a positive guy. He has been through this before, so hopefully that helps him to come back stronger and get out there playing.”

Postecoglou was speaking a day after he was named manager of the year at the London Football Awards, beating the likes of Mikel Arteta and David Moyes to the accolade.

The 58-year-old was a reluctant recipient of the award, but did enjoy the night at Camden Roundhouse where Spurs stopper Guglielmo Vicario claimed goalkeeper of the year.

“I said last night that it’s a bit weird. It’s only February, just into March, and I’m not really sure where that fits in terms of recognition,” Postecoglou admitted.

“Having said that it is an acknowledgement of the work we’ve done since the start of the season, on the back of a disappointing year last year, so I guess we as group made an impact.

“It was nice to be there though. It’s a great cause, the Willow Foundation and I got to meet Bob Wilson, had a great chat with Harry Redknapp which was nice as well.

“I’m still a bit of a fan with those things, bumped into a few legends, so it was still a nice night.

“I just know we have a long way to go with the football we want to play.”