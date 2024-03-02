Dajaune Brown nets stoppage-time equaliser for Gateshead at Boreham Wood

Teenage substitute Dajaune Brown struck a last-gasp equaliser to earn Gateshead a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League.

The 18-year-old, on loan from Derby, picked an opportune moment to register his first senior goal by pouncing six minutes minutes into added time.

Play-off hopefuls Gateshead looked set to slip to a frustrating defeat after Kabongo Tshimanga put the 15th-placed hosts on course for victory with a 26th-minute opener.

Luke Hannant and Brown each struck the woodwork for the fifth-placed visitors before their perseverance paid off at the death.