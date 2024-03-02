Dajaune Brown nets stoppage-time equaliser for Gateshead at Boreham Wood By Press Association March 2 2024, 5:53pm March 2 2024, 5:53pm Share Dajaune Brown nets stoppage-time equaliser for Gateshead at Boreham Wood Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4911417/dajaune-brown-nets-stoppage-time-equaliser-for-gateshead-at-boreham-wood/ Copy Link Derby loanee Dajaune Brown claimed his first senior goal (Nigel French/PA) Teenage substitute Dajaune Brown struck a last-gasp equaliser to earn Gateshead a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League. The 18-year-old, on loan from Derby, picked an opportune moment to register his first senior goal by pouncing six minutes minutes into added time. Play-off hopefuls Gateshead looked set to slip to a frustrating defeat after Kabongo Tshimanga put the 15th-placed hosts on course for victory with a 26th-minute opener. Luke Hannant and Brown each struck the woodwork for the fifth-placed visitors before their perseverance paid off at the death.