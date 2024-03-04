The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Phil Foden hit Manchester City to derby victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Phil Foden hit Manchester City to derby victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat neighbours Manchester United but Darwin Nunez’s last-minute strike at Nottingham Forest kept Liverpool top of the Premier League.

Max Verstappen picked up where he left off in 2023 with victory in Formula One’s season opener in Bahrain and there were British medals in the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Marcus Rashford's stunning strike gave Manchester United an early derby lead...
Marcus Rashford’s stunning strike gave Manchester United an early derby lead… (Mike Egerton/PA)
...but Phil Foden inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win that leaves them a point behind leaders Liverpool
…but Phil Foden inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win that leaves them a point behind leaders Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool remained top thanks to Darwin Nunez's controversial goal deep into stoppage time at Nottingham Forest
Liverpool remained top thanks to Darwin Nunez’s controversial goal deep into stoppage time in their 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest (Rui Vieira/AP)
Scotland's Josh Kerr celebrates winning the men’s 3000 metres
Josh Kerr celebrates winning the men’s 3,000 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Molly Caudery added British gold medal in the pole vault
Molly Caudery added another gold for Great Britain in the women’s pole vault (Martin Rickett/PA)
Home favourite Jemma Reekie took 800 metres silver on the final night of action at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow for her first global medal
Home favourite Jemma Reekie took 800 metres silver on the final night of action for her first global medal (Jane Barlow/PA)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – Barclays Women’s Super League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal sold out the Emirates Stadium for the second time running as they beat north London rivals Tottenham in the Women’s Super League (Adam Davy/PA)
Catarina Macario marked her first match since June 2022 with a debut goal for Chelsea in the 4-0 win at Leicester
Catarina Macario marked her first match since June 2022 with a debut goal for Chelsea in the 4-0 win at Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bahrain Grand Prix – Race – Bahrain International Circuit
Christian Horner and his wife Geri put on a united front at the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Bahrain Grand Prix – Race – Bahrain International Circuit
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen eased to victory on the track (David Davies/PA)
... but Celtic could not take advantage as Yang Hyun-jun's saw red in their 2-0 defeat at Hearts
Celtic could not take advantage of Rangers’ slip-up against Motherwell as Yang Hyun-jun saw red in the Hoops’ 2-0 defeat at Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
Jude Bellingham was sent off after the final whistle in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Valencia (Jose Breton/AP)
New Zealand Australia Cricket
Travis Head takes a catch in Australia’s 172-run Test victory over New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
St Helens v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
St Helens continued their strong start to the Super League season with a 12-4 victory over Leigh Leopards (Richard Sellers/PA)
LeBron James became the first player to score 40,000 NBA points, but could not help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets
LeBron James became the first player to score 40,000 NBA points, but could not help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets (Yannick Peterhans/AP)
Fists were flying in the NHL as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers
Fists were flying in the NHL as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers (Frank Gunn/AP)