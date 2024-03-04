Celtic appeal against Yang Hyun-jun red and express ‘serious concerns’ to SFA

Celtic have appealed against Yang Hyun-jun’s red card and written to the Scottish Football Association with “serious concerns” over the standard of officiating during their 2-0 defeat by Hearts.
Yang was sent off in the 16th minute following a VAR review after initially being booked for catching Alex Cochrane with a high boot.
Both sides had penalties awarded during the cinch Premiership encounter at Tynecastle on Sunday.
Celtic confirmed they would be appealing against the red card and added in a club statement: “We have also written to the SFA to raise our serious concerns regarding the use of VAR and the decisions made within the match.”
