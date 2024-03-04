Celtic appeal against Yang Hyun-jun red and express ‘serious concerns’ to SFA

Celtic have appealed against Yang Hyun-jun’s red card and written to the Scottish Football Association with “serious concerns” over the standard of officiating during their 2-0 defeat by Hearts.

Yang was sent off in the 16th minute following a VAR review after initially being booked for catching Alex Cochrane with a high boot.

Celtic Football Club can confirm that it will be appealing the red card issued to Hyunjun Yang during Sunday’s match against Hearts at Tynecastle. We have also written to the SFA to raise our serious concerns regarding the use of VAR and the decisions made within the match. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 4, 2024

Both sides had penalties awarded during the cinch Premiership encounter at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Celtic confirmed they would be appealing against the red card and added in a club statement: “We have also written to the SFA to raise our serious concerns regarding the use of VAR and the decisions made within the match.”