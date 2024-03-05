Randell Williams the hero as Bolton come from two goals down to draw at Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Randell Williams the hero as Bolton come from two goals down to draw at Barnsley

By Press Association
Randell Williams scored a late leveller (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Randell Williams scored a late leveller (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Bolton came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Barnsley with substitute Randell Williams equalising deep into time added on.

Goals from John McAtee and Donovan Pines put the home side in control before Victor Adeboyejo and Williams scored to level the scores.

McAtee struck the opener after 25 minutes, slotting past Joel Coleman after the ball fell to him when Mael de Gevigney blocked George Thomason’s clearance.

Pines then produced an emphatic finish just after the break, with the ball going in off the underside of the bar, following Luca Connell’s corner.

Liam Roberts came to Barnsley’s rescue, saving Thomason’s shot with his legs.

Bolton pulled a goal back when Thomason found Aaron Collins, whose ball across the face of goal was met by a close-range finish from Adeboyejo in the 62nd minute.

Bolton’s Jon Dadi Bodvarsson went close to scoring a minute from time with a shot which hit a post.

A penalty at the death, awarded following a foul, was taken by Josh Sheehan and saved by Roberts, but Williams followed up to score in the eighth minute of added time.