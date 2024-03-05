Randell Williams the hero as Bolton come from two goals down to draw at Barnsley

Bolton came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Barnsley with substitute Randell Williams equalising deep into time added on.

Goals from John McAtee and Donovan Pines put the home side in control before Victor Adeboyejo and Williams scored to level the scores.

McAtee struck the opener after 25 minutes, slotting past Joel Coleman after the ball fell to him when Mael de Gevigney blocked George Thomason’s clearance.

Pines then produced an emphatic finish just after the break, with the ball going in off the underside of the bar, following Luca Connell’s corner.

Liam Roberts came to Barnsley’s rescue, saving Thomason’s shot with his legs.

Bolton pulled a goal back when Thomason found Aaron Collins, whose ball across the face of goal was met by a close-range finish from Adeboyejo in the 62nd minute.

Bolton’s Jon Dadi Bodvarsson went close to scoring a minute from time with a shot which hit a post.

A penalty at the death, awarded following a foul, was taken by Josh Sheehan and saved by Roberts, but Williams followed up to score in the eighth minute of added time.