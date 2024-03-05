Ian Evatt feels Bolton should have won at Barnsley after comeback draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Evatt feels Bolton should have won at Barnsley after comeback draw

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s Bolton drew at Barnsley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ian Evatt’s Bolton drew at Barnsley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bolton head coach Ian Evatt felt his side should have won at Barnsley after seeing them come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, with the equaliser coming deep into time added on.

Goals from John McAtee (25) and Donovan Pines (47) put the home side in control before Victor Adeboyejo pulled a goal back.

Randell Williams then levelled in the eighth minute of added time, following up to score after Josh Sheehan’s penalty was saved.

Evatt said: “I have some frustrations tonight because that’s a game we should have won.

“I think for the first 20/25 minutes, we were dominant and we started to build momentum and had one or two opportunities.

“We do a lot of diligent work on the opposition and their strategy and we knew we’d find it really tough to play our usual build-up because they’re really aggressive in the press.

“We knew they’d commit bodies forward and leave Aaron (Collins) and Victor two-for-two in huge space and we just had to put the ball into good areas with quality and we did that.

“The first (goal), we made a bad decision and played inside, we concede a goal, which completely rocks us. Then we lost our marbles for probably the next 15/20 minutes.

“We got into half-time and gave them the same messages again. And then we come out and we play another pass inside, when it should go into the space behind. It ends up in a corner and we end up 2-0 down.

“Great credit to the players that they’ve shown immense belief and character. We get the first one back and then it’s just a matter of time. We missed too many gilt-edged opportunities.

“They kept fighting, they kept believing and in the end they got at least what they deserved.”

Barnsley boss Neill Collins was disappointed to let a two-goal lead slip but refused to get too downhearted.

He said: “It’s disappointing because you’re 2-0 up and you’ve had a fantastic performance, probably to the 85th minute.

“And then really they came on top. We’re all really disappointed because we wanted to be celebrating three points and for large parts of the game, we probably deserved three points.

“We were up against a really good side. One they get the goal to go 2-1, you’re going to be under pressure. I think we could have handled it a little better.

“We’ve got to be really careful that we don’t feel disappointed too long because we’ve got 11 games left and we’re a point closer to where we need to be.

“I think we’ve got to take the positives as always and learn some harsh lessons as well.

“If we continue to improve, we’ll be there or thereabouts.”