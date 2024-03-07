Wolves to discuss new deal for Gary O’Neil at the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wolves to discuss new deal for Gary O’Neil at the end of the season

By Press Association
Gary O’Neil has done an impressive job at Wolves (Jacob King/PA)
Wolves will discuss a new contract with Gary O’Neil in the summer.

O’Neil has done an impressive job at Molineux after taking over on the eve of the campaign when Julen Lopetugui walked out of the club due to the financial constraints he would have to work with.

A relegation battle looked on the cards, but instead, O’Neil has put them in the hunt for a top-six finish in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

And sporting director Matt Hobbs says that has earned him the right to discuss a new contract.

“That’s naturally where this is going, he’s done well enough to have that conversation,” Hobbs said.

“Part of the conversation will be the plan for the club and that’s where you have to have the honest conversations about what it looks like going forward.

“That is an inevitable situation we find ourselves in this summer, for sure.

“But let’s not talk about it at the moment, let’s keep an eye on what we’re trying to do. We want to finish the season well and have the FA Cup to look forward to.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs
Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We have more to play for with the league and the squad drive that a lot.”

Wolves have reported heavy losses but have not broken the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Despite the troubling financial situation, Hobbs says there will not be a firesale in the summer, but concedes one high-profile departure is likely.

“We’re not in a position where we have to sell,” he added.

“Realistically, for me, we don’t want to sell more than two starters.

“But if big clubs come, I’ve never been the person to stand in someone’s way as long as we can reinvest in the right way to move forward.

“We showed with other players leaving last year that we’re able to move forward with three or four starters going.

“We’re always looking to improve and we have the ability to turn down big offers, but every player has their number as well.

“I’m not sure the same market is there now. I don’t see three or four £100million players going.

“For me, there’s no need and there’s no players itching to get away. They’ve bought into Gary and everyone’s on the same page.

“Essentially every summer I probably have to sell someone at a high value. The fewer I can sell to raise money, the stronger we will be as a club.

“Let’s say I want to raise £60m to invest in the next summer, if I can sell one to do that, that’s much better than selling two or three.”