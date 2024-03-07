Women’s football closing in on first million-pound player – Marc Skinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Women’s football closing in on first million-pound player – Marc Skinner

By Press Association
Marc Skinner expects a female player to be moved for a seven-figure fee (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marc Skinner expects a female player to be moved for a seven-figure fee (Martin Rickett/PA)

Women’s football will soon have its first million-pound player as transfer fees continue to sky-rocket, according to Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner.

Zambia international Barbra Banda became the second women’s player to breach the £500,000 mark this week when she completed a £582,000 move from Shanghai to Skinner’s former club Orlando Pride.

The deal comes just three weeks after another US club, Bay FC, paid a world record £685,000 to land Banda’s compatriot Racheal Kundananji from Real Madrid, which swiftly eclipsed Chelsea’s signing of Mayra Ramirez from Levante in January for a reported fee in excess of £400,000 with add-ons.

NWSL Bay FC Kundadanji Soccer
Racheal Kundananji joined Orlando Pride for a world record fee last month (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

“We’re edging up, and as gates continue to grow and money comes into the (women’s) game, I don’t think we’re far away from it,” said Skinner.

“When I was at Birmingham we had a third of that (Banda’s fee) as our whole budget, and I was around that team when we were paying the first fees in women’s football.

“It was almost unheard of at the time but who is going to predict where it goes in the future?”

Leicester City v Chelsea – Barclays Women’s Super League – King Power Stadium
Mayra Ramirez’s status as the world’s most expensive women’s player did not last long (Bradley Collyer/PA)

United smashed their own transfer record in August when they bought Brazilian international Geyse for a reported fee in excess of £250,000, and conceivably now carry much more clout under billionaire part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However Skinner stressed that for the health of the women’s game it is important to keep transfer fees related to expected value, rather than showcase deals designed to make headlines.

“I think it’s fantastic for the continued growth of women’s football, but it also has to fall in line with growth margins and profit,” added Skinner.

“We can’t just do it as a show-and-tell, but I have no problem if the club is saying she’s worth it. I think that will be a tell-tale sign of how we (women’s football) continue to grow.”