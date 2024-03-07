Mike Tyson to return to ring to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Tyson to return to ring to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in July

By Press Association
Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring on July 20 to take on Jake Paul (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mike Tyson will return to the ring this summer to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium which will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the July 20 contest on Thursday, but there has been no clarification as to whether it will be an exhibition or a professional boxing match.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson (50-6, 44KOs) ended his stellar career in 2005 with defeat to Kevin McBride, but did take on old rival Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in 2020.

Paul fought on the undercard of Tyson’s draw with Jones Jr in Los Angeles and has gone on to forge a boxing career in recent years, notably losing to Tommy Fury – the brother of Tyson Fury – in Diriyah last year.

Boxing great Tyson, who will turn 58 in June, said: “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a “kid” can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul’s experience in boxing extends to 10 official bouts after he first stepped into the ring in 2018 to beat fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji in a white-collar match at Manchester Arena.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” Paul (9-1, 6KOs) said.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time.

“This will be the fight of a lifetime.”