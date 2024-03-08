Israel winger Liel Abada thanks Celtic fans who stood by him during tough period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel winger Liel Abada thanks Celtic fans who stood by him during tough period

By Press Association
The Israel winger won five trophies with Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Israel winger won five trophies with Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Liel Abada thanked all the Celtic fans who stood by him during a “very difficult” period after sealing his move to Major League Soccer.

The Israel international finalised a permanent transfer to Charlotte FC on Thursday night after his hugely-successful spell in Glasgow came to a premature end amid pressure in his homeland to move on in response to displays of support for the Palestinian people among Celtic supporters.

The winger made 112 appearances for Celtic after joining in the summer of 2021 – winning five major trophies – and netted his 29th and final goal against Aberdeen in the second game of this season.

Celtic v Atletico Madrid
Some Celtic fans showed their support for Palestinian people (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A thigh injury suffered on international duty in September kept him out for the best part of four months but Abada did not return the same player amid huge pressure in his country to end his association with Celtic, which included public comments from Israel team-mates.

Banners among Celtic fans which read “Free Palestine” and “Victory to the resistance” on the day after the October 7 attacks in Israel sparked anger in Israel and criticism from former Hoops midfielder Nir Bitton.

Abada received a huge ovation when he returned from injury against Rangers on December 30, but it became clear to manager Brendan Rodgers that he could not focus on playing for Celtic.

The winger’s final match turned out to be a 2-1 win over Hibernian on February 7, when he went straight down the tunnel as his colleagues celebrated a last-gasp victory.

Abada, who signed a new four-year contract in early September, said his farewells on Instagram after what he described as two-and-a-half “incredible years”.

He wrote: “Where do I even begin? Leaving Celtic wasn’t in my plans, yet life’s unpredictable turns remind us that we’re not always in control.

Aberdeen v Celtic
Abada (centre) did not regain his spark after returning from injury (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The past six months have been a personal challenge, yet the overwhelming support from the gaffer, coaches and board has been my rock. Their unwavering faith during these times won’t be forgotten but cherished forever.

“Reflecting on my journey here brings a smile to my face, the trophies lifted, goals celebrated, electric atmospheres and moments of pure bliss will forever be etched in my memory.

“To my team-mates and staff, thank you for pushing me to excel, not just as a player, but as a person. You’ve all played a pivotal role in shaping who I am today.

“A special shoutout to my family and my girlfriend, whose steadfast support and love have been my guiding light.

“Arriving in a new country at 19 was daunting, but Niro (Bitton) and his family welcomed me with open arms, making Scotland feel like home from day one. Their kindness made all the difference, on and off the pitch.

“To the incredible Israeli community in Glasgow, you’ve given me so much warmth and love. You hold a special place in my heart.

Celtic v Raith Rovers
Nir Bitton (pictured) helped Abada settle in (Steve Welsh/PA)

“And last but not least, thank you to all the Celtic fans. Recent times were very difficult for myself and my family but I want to say thank you to all the Celtic fans that stood by me, supported and respected me as a Celtic player and I hope that I have given you few moments to remember me by.

“It is now time to begin a new chapter on my journey in a new place and with new targets. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for everything.”

Celtic did not mention Abada’s departure on their official X – formerly Twitter – account but said on their website: “Everyone at Celtic thanks Liel for his great contribution to the club and we sincerely wish him the very best for the future.”