Jurgen Klopp: Trent Alexander-Arnold entitled to own views on title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jurgen Klopp: Trent Alexander-Arnold entitled to own views on title

By Press Association
Jurgen Klopp has stood firm behind Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent comments (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp has stood firm behind Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent comments (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold’s right to claim it would “mean more” for Liverpool to win their title battle with Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday’s huge clash between the Premier League front-runners through injury but his recent claims about City’s financial muscle sparked a pointed response from Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker referenced his side’s treble success last year, insisting that was “a nice feeling” the England international had no comparison for.

Erling Haaland (left) appeared to take issue with Alexander-Arnold's views.
Erling Haaland (left) appeared to take issue with Alexander-Arnold’s views (Nick Potts/PA)

Klopp, who appeared perplexed that Alexander-Arnold’s comments could be perceived as inflammatory, said: “I am not sure how often in this club that we have to say how much we respect City.

“Trent respects that but he is born in Liverpool, he stood on the bins (as a child, watching training). What would you think in that situation?

“One of our slogans, that I love, is “this means more.” It means more to us. This club is special to us. So if we feel it, why shouldn’t be allowed to say it?’. You love these kind of interviews where somebody says what he thinks and the whole world tells you it’s not right, what you think.

“It’s just how he feels, how we feel, and I have absolutely no problem about that. I am pretty sure he showed total respect (to City) as well. In the last decade, Man City is the most successful team in English football and maybe Europe. It’s a ridiculous record they have. It means a lot for their people I am sure.

“Maybe it’s just for the fact we didn’t win that many. We are not in situation winning five league titles in a row and realising number five was better, we’ve never had that situation so we don’t know 100 per cent, but that’s it.”