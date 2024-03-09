Conor Masterson rescues late point as Gillingham move into play-off spots By Press Association March 9 2024, 5:20pm March 9 2024, 5:20pm Share Conor Masterson rescues late point as Gillingham move into play-off spots Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4917741/conor-masterson-rescues-late-point-as-gillingham-move-into-play-off-spots/ Copy Link Conor Masterson equalised late on for Gillingham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA) Conor Masterson rescued a vital late point as Gillingham claimed a 1-1 League Two draw at home to Tranmere which propelled them into the play-off spots. Masterson struck in the 84th minute, cancelling out Regan Hendry’s early volley for the visitors. The game was played at a frantic pace but often lacked the quality to match, with Ashley Nadesan and Connor Jennings wasting early chances for both sides. Hendry struck just five minutes in, controlling a poorly-cleared cross before firing a volley back across goal to give Tranmere the lead. Rovers asserted themselves after the strike and could have strengthened their advantage further had Rob Apter applied a cooler finish after a surging forward run. The Gills nearly punished Tranmere’s profligacy when Max Clark clipped the crossbar with his free-kick. Gillingham grew into the game as the second half wore on and – with only seven minutes to go – Masterson placed a fierce header past Luke McGee. Tim Dieng thought he had completed the turnaround for the home side but his added-time goal was ruled out for handball leaving Gillingham in seventh and Rovers 17th.