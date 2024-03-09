Sam Stanton on target as Raith beat rivals Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Stanton on target as Raith beat rivals Dunfermline

By Press Association
Former Hibernian midfielder Sam Stanton was on target (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Raith made club history with a record-breaking fifth successive win over Fife derby rivals Dunfermline.

Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton goals secured a 2-0 win at Stark’s Park as Raith got their promotion bid back on track following their painful 3-2 defeat to Arbroath last time out, where Rovers surrendered a 2-0 lead.

Raith, who remain four points behind cinch Championship leaders Dundee United but boast a game in hand, took the lead in the 38th minute when Stanton – with his fourth derby goal of the season – headed home the rebound after Deniz Mehmet had parried Lewis Vaughan’s free-kick.

Home goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski prevented Ewan Otoo from levelling at the start of the second half and Raith wrapped up the points with 12 minutes to go when Easton fired into the bottom corner following a quick free-kick.

Callum Smith had the chance to add a third deep into stoppage time after Stanton was brought down inside the area, but Mehmet saved the former Pars striker’s penalty.