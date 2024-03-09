Sam Stanton on target as Raith beat rivals Dunfermline

Raith made club history with a record-breaking fifth successive win over Fife derby rivals Dunfermline.

Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton goals secured a 2-0 win at Stark’s Park as Raith got their promotion bid back on track following their painful 3-2 defeat to Arbroath last time out, where Rovers surrendered a 2-0 lead.

Raith, who remain four points behind cinch Championship leaders Dundee United but boast a game in hand, took the lead in the 38th minute when Stanton – with his fourth derby goal of the season – headed home the rebound after Deniz Mehmet had parried Lewis Vaughan’s free-kick.

Home goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski prevented Ewan Otoo from levelling at the start of the second half and Raith wrapped up the points with 12 minutes to go when Easton fired into the bottom corner following a quick free-kick.

Callum Smith had the chance to add a third deep into stoppage time after Stanton was brought down inside the area, but Mehmet saved the former Pars striker’s penalty.