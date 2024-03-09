Late Luke Summerfield penalty helps Halifax continue play-off push By Press Association March 9 2024, 5:29pm March 9 2024, 5:29pm Share Late Luke Summerfield penalty helps Halifax continue play-off push Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4917755/late-luke-summerfield-penalty-helps-halifax-continue-play-off-push/ Copy Link Luke Summerfield converted from the spot with 10 minutes left (Richard Sellers/PA) Luke Summerfield’s late penalty gave play-off chasers Halifax a 2-1 win over Boreham Wood in their Vanarama National League match at The Shay. The hosts took an early lead in the sixth minute when Florent Hoti slotted in a rebound after Robert Harker’s effort hit the post. Boreham Wood eventually levelled things up after 77 minutes through Lee Ndlovu’s header from a free-kick into the box. Halifax, though, were soon back in front when Summerfield converted a penalty with 10 minutes left after Tylor Golden had been brought down to leave them a point off the top seven.