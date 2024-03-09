MK Dons boost promotion hopes with comeback win over Salford

MK Dons maintained their promotion push as they came from behind to beat Salford 3-1 at Stadium MK.

Matt Smith gave Salford an early lead, but Kyran Lofthouse and Alex Gilbey’s goals would see the hosts come back to lead. A deflected Emre Tezgel goal in first-half stoppage time completed the scoring.

Victory means the Dons are two points off the automatic promotion places, while Salford suffered a fourth winless game in a row.

Former Dons boss Karl Robinson saw his Salford side strike first as Smith bundled in a rebound at a corner after Theo Vassell’s header was saved.

But two goals in four minutes turned the game in the Dons’ favour. First, Lofthouse cut inside and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner before Gilbey’s finely-placed chip from just outside the box found the top corner.

MK Dons scored a third in first-half stoppage time, as Tezgel’s header from a corner took a big deflection off Smith to wrong-foot Alex Cairns and go in as the hosts secured the points.