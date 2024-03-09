Karl Robinson felt Salford unfortunate to lose against former club MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Karl Robinson felt Salford unfortunate to lose against former club MK Dons

By Press Association
Karl Robinson (Nick Potts/PA)
Karl Robinson (Nick Potts/PA)

Salford manager Karl Robinson believes his side were the better team despite succumbing to a 3-1 loss to MK Dons.

Matt Smith had put the visitors ahead early on only for the Dons to turn the game on its head as Kyran Lofthouse, Alex Gilbey and Emre Tezgel all netted in a frantic first half.

After the break, both sides were more sedate, but Robinson believes the better-performing side were not rewarded with the points.

“I felt that for a large part of that first half, we were by far the better team and second half, they did not have a shot on target,” Robinson said.

“You can clearly see it’s a better performance from us, but the result is the only thing that matters.

“We need to win. That’s a habit and is something expected of you by the football club, so we need to win.”

Smith bundled home a rebound to see Salford into the lead in the 12th minute before Lofthouse equalised 15 minutes later as he found the bottom corner.

Gilbey put the hosts ahead with a perfectly placed chip from just outside the box, and the comeback was completed before the first half was through as Tezgel’s header was deflected in by Smith.

Robinson bemoaned a missed penalty shout but also acknowledged his side’s lack of discipline as they failed to win for the fourth game in a row.

He added: “I don’t think they were good enough to beat us by 3-1.

“I feel that we were by far the better team for 20-25 minutes, but I thought we just went completely rogue in our lack of shape and discipline. We had stern words at half-time.

“The penalty the referee missed in the first half is unbelievable. It’s a clear elbow into the player’s face after getting contact with the football.

“It’s OK having a go at the referee but we then made stupid mistakes. It just seems at this moment in time that when things go a little down and flat, they revert to type, being open and not great on transitions.”

For MK Dons, the victory sees them sit just two points off the automatic promotion places in fourth.

Head coach Mike Williamson said: “The boys found a way, which is the important thing, especially at this stage.

“We didn’t start too well and if I’m being honest, I was furious at half-time.

“But the boys disarmed that because they came in and they were angry and were digging each other out.

“We were tired and we can’t allow that to happen, but the scoreline’s 3-1 at half-time and that just emphasises the quality that we’ve got and some of our play when we get it right.”