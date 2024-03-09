Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham’s ‘professionalism’ in win at Morecambe

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said his side’s victory at 10-man Morecambe could prove to be one of their best away wins of the season.

Parkinson saw his side come from behind to claim a 3-1 victory despite gifting Morecambe a fourth-minute lead through Ged Garner.

Goals from James McClean, Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher earned the visitors the three points against a home side who had Max Melbourne sent off early in the second half.

The win kept Wrexham in the Sky Bet League Two automatic promotion spots, with Parkinson saying: “I knew this was going to be a very difficult game for us so it was a huge win against a side in good form who fancy their chances of making the play-offs.

“It was a bad start for us and it took us a little while to get going but as the second half wore on we got better and better.

“We needed to scrap out a result in those conditions and I felt we did that really well today.

“When they went down to 10 men we kept plugging away, because it is not a given that you will go on to win the game.

“But we kept the momentum up and I was really pleased with the professionalism we showed. We now have two home games coming up this week and we will look to build on this.”

Garner gave the home side the lead after taking advantage of some poor goalkeeping from Arthur Okonkwo, who recklessly raced from his goal.

The Shrimps looked comfortable until skipper Jacob Bedeau gifted them an equaliser with a poor backpass that allowed Mullin the chance to tee up McClean for an emphatic finish from 12 yards out.

Morecambe were reduced to 10 men just four minutes into the second half when Melbourne clipped Ollie Palmer and received a soft second yellow card.

The visitors took advantage of the extra man with Mullin sending Archie Mair the wrong way from the spot after David Tutonda was adjudged to have handled Elliot Lee’s shot.

The visitors then saw Ollie Lee come close to a third on several occasions before substitute Fletcher headed home a left-wing cross from six yards out to seal the victory for the visitors.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan said his side played a huge part in their own downfall after allowing Wrexham back into the game and criticised referee Thomas Parsons for his decisions to send off Melbourne and give the visitors a spot-kick.

He said: “We were cruising and playing some great stuff when we gifted them a way back into the game with a poor backpass when they weren’t really troubling us.

“We were a bit sloppy at the start of the second half but then the referee gave a ridiculous sending off and then a penalty that never was and we were behind with 10 men.

“I was always going to be tough from then on but the lads never gave up and worked their socks off and when we should have had a penalty late in the game we didn’t get one.

“Wrexham are a really good team but I thought they got a lot of help from the referee.”