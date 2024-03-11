The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Liverpool and Manchester City split the points in a draw at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool and Manchester City split the points in a draw at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool and Manchester City split the points in a 1-1 draw as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola shared a Premier League touchline for possibly the final time, while referee Sunny Singh Gill became the first British South Asian to take charge of a contest in the English top flight.

Tottenham won a nervy penalty shootout to advance to the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history, England secured a dramatic Six Nations victory to deny Ireland a Grand Slam, and 18-year-old Ollie Bearman beat Lewis Hamilton on his Ferrari debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Jurgen Klopp hugged Harvey Elliott after what the Liverpool boss claimed to be the best second half he had ever seen his side play against Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp hugged Harvey Elliott after what the Liverpool boss claimed to be the best second half he had ever seen his side play against Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)
Phil Foden could only hit the crossbar in Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Liverpool (
Phil Foden could only hit the crossbar in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tottenham reached a Women's FA Cup semi-final for the first time in their history after knocking out Manchester City in a nervy penalty shootout
Tottenham reached a Women’s FA Cup semi-final for the first time in their history after knocking out Manchester City in a nervy penalty shootout (Nigel French/PA)
Marcus Smith’s stoppage-time drop goal at Twickenham denied Ireland back-to-back Grand Slams and ensured the Six Nations title race was taken to the final weekend
Marcus Smith’s stoppage-time drop goal at Twickenham denied Ireland back-to-back Grand Slams and ensured the Six Nations title race was taken to the final weekend (David Davies/PA)
Chelsea remain in contention for a quadruple after beating Everton 1-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final
Chelsea remain in contention for a quadruple after beating Everton 1-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final…
...much to the dismay of Toffees keeper Courtney Brosnan after the 1-0 loss
…much to the dismay of Toffees keeper Courtney Brosnan (Jess Hornby/PA)
Referee Sunny Singh Gill became the first British South Asian to take charge of a Premier League match when he oversaw Palace and Luton's 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park
Referee Sunny Singh Gill became the first British South Asian to take charge of a Premier League match when he oversaw Palace and Luton’s 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Danny Ings' stoppage-time equaliser in West Ham's 2-2 draw with Wolves helped set a Premier League record 87 goals scored after the 90th minute in a single season
Danny Ings’ stoppage-time equaliser in West Ham’s 2-2 draw with Wolves helped set a Premier League record 87 goals scored after the 90th minute in a single season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
British 18-year-old Ferrari F1 debutant Oliver Bearman finished a remarkable seventh - ahead of Lewis Hamilton - after being called up as a last-minute replacement for appendicitis-hit Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
British 18-year-old Ferrari debutant Oliver Bearman finished a remarkable seventh – ahead of Lewis Hamilton – after being called up as a last-minute replacement for appendicitis-hit Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Darko Bandic/AP)
British former world champion Anthony Joshua triumphed after two rounds of his Saudi showdown with MMA fighter Francis Ngannou
British former world champion Anthony Joshua triumphed after two rounds of his Saudi showdown with MMA fighter Francis Ngannou (STR/AP)
Naomi Osaka swept into the round of 32 at the Indian Wells Masters
Naomi Osaka swept into the round of 32 at the Indian Wells Masters (Ryan Sun/AP)
England suffered a series defeat to India in Dharamshala, where James Anderson took his 700th wicket
England suffered a series defeat to India in Dharamshala, where James Anderson took his 700th wicket (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)
Wales suffered a fourth straight Six Nations defeat as France won in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Wales suffered a fourth straight Six Nations defeat as France won in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Fabio Silva helped Rangers reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup (Steve Welsh/PA)
Fabio Silva helped Rangers reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup (Steve Welsh/PA)